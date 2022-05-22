Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.39% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

