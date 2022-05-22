Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fluor worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 200,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fluor by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

