Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $56.46 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

