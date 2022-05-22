Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Cinemark worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 56.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.