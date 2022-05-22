Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of LTC Properties worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 38.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

