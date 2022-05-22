Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.96 Million Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of iStar worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iStar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in iStar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iStar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

