Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Kirby worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

