Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Ferro worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FOE opened at $22.01 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

