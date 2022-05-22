Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 524,327 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $40.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

