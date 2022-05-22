Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of NMI worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

