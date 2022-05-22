Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Easterly Government Properties worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

