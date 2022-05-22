Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $12.28 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $112.11 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.44 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

