Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Ingevity worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

