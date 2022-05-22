Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Cohu worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohu by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.67. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.