Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Coty worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.27 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

