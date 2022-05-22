Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,182 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of NewMarket worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $119,459,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NewMarket by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NEU stock opened at $337.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.21. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

