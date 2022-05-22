Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 58,930 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

