Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Park National worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

