Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of Phibro Animal Health worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,340,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.