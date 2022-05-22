Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vicor worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vicor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

