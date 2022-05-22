Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,623 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Green Dot worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 739.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

