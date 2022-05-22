Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,772 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Meritor worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

