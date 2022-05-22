Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,195 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 707,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

