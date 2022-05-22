Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,267 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of ODP worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 69.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 154.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.83.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

