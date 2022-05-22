Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,737 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after buying an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

