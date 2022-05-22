Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,641 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Koppers worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KOP opened at $24.42 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

