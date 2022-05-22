Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 221,118 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Realogy worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Realogy by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Realogy’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.