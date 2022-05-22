Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,426 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Northwest Bancshares worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

NWBI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

