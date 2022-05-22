Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,379 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of EPR Properties worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

