Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,355 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Sleep Number worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $43.56 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

