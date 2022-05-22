Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,321 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MHO opened at $45.55 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

