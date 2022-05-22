Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,549 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Murphy Oil worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 84.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $35.22 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

