Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,020 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.