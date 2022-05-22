Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,448 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of FB Financial worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FB Financial by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

