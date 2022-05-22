Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Materion worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Materion by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Materion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $78.88 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.