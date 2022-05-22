Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Progyny worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

