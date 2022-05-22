ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Up 10%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 226,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 203,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12. The firm has a market cap of C$47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

