ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell bought 173,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,778,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,200 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 24,421.51% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.