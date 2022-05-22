ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.07

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.07 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 441571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

