ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $48.81

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $47.82. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 148,534 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

