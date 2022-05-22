QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 361

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 331 ($4.08) to GBX 361 ($4.45) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

