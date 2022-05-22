Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Up 4%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $122.50. Approximately 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 369,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

