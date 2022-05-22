R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,070 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

