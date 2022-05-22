Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 5.9%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.71. 3,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 756,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

