Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,778 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.74% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $59.22.

