Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

