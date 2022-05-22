Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $4,119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $3,687,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

