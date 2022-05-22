Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,829,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

