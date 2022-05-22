Raymond James & Associates Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of National CineMedia worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $164,000.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

