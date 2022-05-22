Raymond James & Associates Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 513,462 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $8,235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 8.6% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,865.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 448,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Under Armour by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $8.48 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.